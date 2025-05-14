Assam Pioneers Digital Innovation with AI Anchor Launch

In a significant leap towards digital innovation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled an AI anchor named Ankita, setting a precedent in governmental communication. Announced via a post on X, CM Sarma illustrated how Ankita is designed to facilitate citizen engagement by delivering updates from the Assam Cabinet.

The AI anchor made her debut with updates from the latest cabinet meeting, communicating governmental decisions such as renaming Dibrugarh Airport after Bhupen Hazarika, and initiating financial support for tea garden workers. Presented in fluent Assamese, Ankita's performance highlighted the initiative's aim to enhance policy accessibility.

This endeavor underscores Assam's commitment to harnessing technology for enhanced governance. CM Sarma, a proponent of AI and ML, is keen on inspiring the youth towards emerging technological trends, evident from prior initiatives like AI teacher 'Iris' at a local school. As digital transformation gathers pace, launching AI anchors like Ankita reflects a bid to align governmental communication with contemporary digital practices.

