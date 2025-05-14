Left Menu

Assam Pioneers Digital Innovation with AI Anchor Launch

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma introduced an AI anchor named Ankita, enhancing digital communication. This pioneering move aims at modernizing government interactions and improving public engagement, while heralding a new era of technology-assisted governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:39 IST
Assam Pioneers Digital Innovation with AI Anchor Launch
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leap towards digital innovation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled an AI anchor named Ankita, setting a precedent in governmental communication. Announced via a post on X, CM Sarma illustrated how Ankita is designed to facilitate citizen engagement by delivering updates from the Assam Cabinet.

The AI anchor made her debut with updates from the latest cabinet meeting, communicating governmental decisions such as renaming Dibrugarh Airport after Bhupen Hazarika, and initiating financial support for tea garden workers. Presented in fluent Assamese, Ankita's performance highlighted the initiative's aim to enhance policy accessibility.

This endeavor underscores Assam's commitment to harnessing technology for enhanced governance. CM Sarma, a proponent of AI and ML, is keen on inspiring the youth towards emerging technological trends, evident from prior initiatives like AI teacher 'Iris' at a local school. As digital transformation gathers pace, launching AI anchors like Ankita reflects a bid to align governmental communication with contemporary digital practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025