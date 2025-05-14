Left Menu

Peace Restored: Schools Reopen in Jammu and Kashmir Border Districts

Schools in certain border areas of Jammu and Kashmir are set to reopen today after closures due to Indo-Pakistani hostilities. This move signifies a return to normalcy following India's successful counter-terrorism operations. Both government and private schools resume activities, marking a positive step for education continuity.

  Country:
  • India

The Directorate of School Education in Jammu has announced a significant development for border districts as schools are set to reopen on May 15. This reopening covers regions such as Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch, welcoming students back after closures due to Indo-Pakistani tensions.

In Jammu, educational institutions in zones including Chowki Choura, Bhalwal, Dansal, Gandhi Nagar will welcome students once again. The Vijaypur zone in Samba, along with several zones in Kathua like Barnoti and Lakhanpur, are also reopening. Rajouri districts including Peeri and Kalakote and Poonch regions like Surankote are part of this initiative, highlighting efforts to restore normalcy.

As peace returns following the reduction in hostilities and strategic operations by India, life in the region stabilizes. Schools reopening bring relief to families, signaling a triumph over disruptions. Children's eagerness in Udhampur exemplifies the region's readiness for educational revival, following the ceasefire agreement between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

