The Directorate of School Education in Jammu has announced a significant development for border districts as schools are set to reopen on May 15. This reopening covers regions such as Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch, welcoming students back after closures due to Indo-Pakistani tensions.

In Jammu, educational institutions in zones including Chowki Choura, Bhalwal, Dansal, Gandhi Nagar will welcome students once again. The Vijaypur zone in Samba, along with several zones in Kathua like Barnoti and Lakhanpur, are also reopening. Rajouri districts including Peeri and Kalakote and Poonch regions like Surankote are part of this initiative, highlighting efforts to restore normalcy.

As peace returns following the reduction in hostilities and strategic operations by India, life in the region stabilizes. Schools reopening bring relief to families, signaling a triumph over disruptions. Children's eagerness in Udhampur exemplifies the region's readiness for educational revival, following the ceasefire agreement between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)