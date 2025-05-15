Market Sentiment Wavers Amid Currency Volatility and Trade Uncertainty

Stocks remained directionless on Thursday, as the dollar experienced instability following earlier market tailwinds that have now faded. Investors are turning their attention to impending U.S. economic data for new catalysts to influence market directions.

Increased U.S. Treasury yields contribute to apprehension. The benchmark 10-year yield has climbed to a recent high amid concerns over President Donald Trump's fiscal plan that may increase national debt. Earlier optimism arose from a U.S.-China trade truce and significant Gulf investment deals but has since diminished.

Currencies experience notable fluctuations, with the dollar stumbling against key counterparts. Market players anticipate upcoming retail data and Federal Reserve insights for further clarity on trends, while ongoing trade discussions continue to create uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)