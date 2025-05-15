Operation Nader: Indian Forces Eliminate Three Terrorists in Awantipora

In a significant counter-terrorism operation, Indian security forces, comprising the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), successfully neutralized three militants in the Nader area of Awantipora, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation, termed 'Operation Nader,' was initiated following credible intelligence inputs suggesting militant presence.

The operation unfolded in the early hours of Thursday, as vigilant troops observed suspicious activity. Upon being challenged, the militants opened heavy fire, triggering a fierce gunfight. The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army confirmed the elimination of the 'hardcore terrorists' via a social media post and mentioned efforts to ascertain their identities.

This operation came in the wake of heightened security measures following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, and it aligns with broader strategic missions like Operation Sindoor, which recently targeted terror infrastructures in Pakistan. Among the items recovered were AK series rifles and other war supplies. The militants were reportedly linked to groups like the Resistance Front, which has ties to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.

(With inputs from agencies.)