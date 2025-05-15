Left Menu

Punjab BJP President Jakhar Urges Special Package Amid Border Tensions

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jhakar demanded a special economic package for Punjab due to the border tensions after Operation Sindoor. He expressed his support for postponing UPSC prelims for affected students. Schools in certain Jammu regions, affected by India-Pakistan hostilities, are set to reopen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 13:54 IST
Punjab BJP President Jakhar Urges Special Package Amid Border Tensions
BJP leader Sunil Jakhar (Photo: X/@sunilkjakhar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jhakar has called for a special economic package to support Punjab, following the recent border tensions triggered by Operation Sindoor. In a post on social media platform 'X', Jakhar highlighted that this request was made during an all-party meeting convened by Punjab Governor, Gulab Chand Kataria.

According to Jakhar, such a package is critical given the severe adverse impacts on the state's border areas. He also voiced backing for students in these regions demanding a deferment of the UPSC preliminary exams, urging the central government to heed these calls to ensure fair opportunities for all students.

Meanwhile, normalcy is gradually returning to Jammu and Kashmir after the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan. The Directorate of School Education in Jammu announced that schools in designated border areas will reopen on May 15, bringing relief to communities in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025