Punjab BJP President Jakhar Urges Special Package Amid Border Tensions
Punjab BJP president Sunil Jhakar demanded a special economic package for Punjab due to the border tensions after Operation Sindoor. He expressed his support for postponing UPSC prelims for affected students. Schools in certain Jammu regions, affected by India-Pakistan hostilities, are set to reopen.
Punjab BJP president Sunil Jhakar has called for a special economic package to support Punjab, following the recent border tensions triggered by Operation Sindoor. In a post on social media platform 'X', Jakhar highlighted that this request was made during an all-party meeting convened by Punjab Governor, Gulab Chand Kataria.
According to Jakhar, such a package is critical given the severe adverse impacts on the state's border areas. He also voiced backing for students in these regions demanding a deferment of the UPSC preliminary exams, urging the central government to heed these calls to ensure fair opportunities for all students.
Meanwhile, normalcy is gradually returning to Jammu and Kashmir after the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan. The Directorate of School Education in Jammu announced that schools in designated border areas will reopen on May 15, bringing relief to communities in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch districts.
