Govt-Iwi Partnership Brings 150 Affordable Homes to East Coast Whānau

Te Tai Rāwhiti - East Coast whānau are set to experience better access to modern, sustainable housing through an exciting Government-Iwi partnership, announced by Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka. This initiative, aimed at addressing the region's significant housing needs, will deliver 150 affordable rental homes in Gisborne, creating a positive ripple effect for local communities.

The partnership between the Government and the East Coast Iwi collective, Toitū Tairāwhiti, will see a substantial $75 million development, with the Government contributing $49 million, and the Iwi collective contributing the remaining portion. This collaboration is a key part of the Government’s ongoing effort to tackle housing shortages across New Zealand, particularly in areas with high Māori housing deprivation.

In February 2025, the Government announced a $200 million commitment to provide at least 400 affordable rental homes for Māori in areas where housing shortages are most acute. The Tūranga Tangata Rite development is one of the first major projects under this plan, focusing on providing warm, dry, and sustainable homes for Māori whānau. The project’s innovative designs include multigenerational layouts and communal spaces that align with tikanga Māori, promoting strong family and community connections.

Mr. Potaka emphasized the importance of the project, highlighting that it will not only provide much-needed housing but also support the local workforce and economy. The homes are being constructed in Te Tairāwhiti, where local businesses and Māori tradespeople are being prioritised for employment opportunities. The development aims to create lasting employment pathways for Māori apprentices and tradespeople, fostering regional economic resilience in the long term.

“The partnership with iwi collectives like Toitū Tairāwhiti is a win-win situation. The Māori entities bring land and a minimum of 50 percent funding for the house build costs, which helps the Government stretch its funding and deliver more homes in areas where Māori communities need them the most,” Mr. Potaka said.

The 150 homes being built as part of the Te Tairāwhiti development will not only alleviate housing shortages in the region but also address temporary accommodation needs for many whānau. By offering energy-efficient homes with modern, sustainable features, the development ensures that families can enjoy long-term stability and comfort.

The new homes will reflect Māori values of well-being and sustainability, incorporating features that align with the culture and way of life in the region. These homes are designed to offer a high quality of life, with features that support both individual and communal living. The development is a clear example of how culturally appropriate housing can support the wider well-being of communities.

The 150 homes are set to be completed by the end of December 2026, forming part of the broader Māori Housing programme, which aims to deliver 1,000 homes by mid-2027. With the Government and iwi working together, the long-term plan is to address the ongoing housing crisis that has disproportionately affected Māori communities, creating opportunities for future generations and contributing to the growth and prosperity of the region.

The Te Tairāwhiti project is a crucial milestone in the Government’s commitment to bettering the lives of Māori whānau across Aotearoa. By prioritising partnerships with iwi, the Government is not only ensuring the efficient delivery of affordable homes but also empowering local communities to lead their own housing solutions. This model of collaboration offers hope for a more sustainable, equitable future in Aotearoa’s housing landscape.

This partnership is just one example of the Government’s broader commitment to creating lasting change for Māori communities, particularly in regions with high housing deprivation. As more developments are announced across the country, Te Tairāwhiti’s 150 homes represent a vital step towards creating a future where every whānau has access to safe, warm, and sustainable housing.