Union Minister's Tripura Visit Highlights Central Schemes, CM Leads 'Tiranga Yatra'

Union Minister Dr L Murugan visits Agartala to review central schemes' implementation and engages with local communities. Concurrently, Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha leads a 'Tiranga Yatra' to celebrate national pride and unity, involving thousands of BJP workers in a spirited procession through the city's streets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:52 IST
Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr L Murugan, landed in Agartala on Thursday for a crucial visit aimed at reviewing the implementation of central government schemes. His visit underscores the central government's commitment to development in Tripura and the wider northeastern region.

During his stay, Dr Murugan plans to engage with senior state officials, attend public functions, and interact with local communities, assessing the impact of various welfare initiatives rolled out by the central government.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha spearheaded a vibrant flag march, part of the BJP's 'Tiranga Yatra', a campaign stretching from May 13 to May 23. Hundreds of BJP supporters joined in, transforming Agartala's streets into a colorful display of national pride as they waved the tricolour and chanted patriotic slogans.

Addressing the gathering, CM Saha emphasized the significance of national unity, stating, "The Tiranga represents our freedom and shared identity as Indians." The event drew numerous state BJP leaders and local dignitaries, marking a potent cultural and political demonstration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh's RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan's Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana's Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

