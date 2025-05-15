Supreme Court to Hear Challenges Against Waqf Amendment Act 2025
The Supreme Court will review petitions questioning the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, on May 20. Interim relief considerations include the de-notification of properties and council nominations. The government has assured non-implementation of key provisions until the court decides further.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court is set to examine petitions challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, for its constitutional validity on May 20. The court will address interim relief matters, particularly whether a stay on the Act's provisions is warranted. This follows the assurance that the Act's key provisions will not be enforced immediately.
The case preceding this hearing involved the Waqf properties issue, inclusive of whether properties are categorized as Waqf by user or deed. Additionally, the nomination of non-Muslims to the Wakf Council and State Waqf Boards, and the identification of government land within Waqf were debated. Notably, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta reassured that these would remain unenforced until further notice.
Six BJP-led states have supported the amendment, drawing national attention. President Droupadi Murmu granted her assent to the Bill in April, post-intensive parliamentary debates. The government's affidavit argues that the amendment is aligned with constitutional dictates, focusing on regulating Waqf properties' secular management frames.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Central Government's Historic Move for Social Harmony with Caste Census
Supreme Court Halts Relocation of Deer from Delhi's Hauz Khas Park Amid Legal Challenge
Global Implications: UN's Legal Challenge to Israel's Humanitarian Aid Blockade
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Legal Challenge Against Uber Moto Ad Dismissed
Minister Meth Defends Employment Equity Amendments Amid DA’s Legal Challenge