Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Challenges Against Waqf Amendment Act 2025

The Supreme Court will review petitions questioning the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, on May 20. Interim relief considerations include the de-notification of properties and council nominations. The government has assured non-implementation of key provisions until the court decides further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 15:08 IST
Supreme Court to Hear Challenges Against Waqf Amendment Act 2025
The Supreme Court of India (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is set to examine petitions challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, for its constitutional validity on May 20. The court will address interim relief matters, particularly whether a stay on the Act's provisions is warranted. This follows the assurance that the Act's key provisions will not be enforced immediately.

The case preceding this hearing involved the Waqf properties issue, inclusive of whether properties are categorized as Waqf by user or deed. Additionally, the nomination of non-Muslims to the Wakf Council and State Waqf Boards, and the identification of government land within Waqf were debated. Notably, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta reassured that these would remain unenforced until further notice.

Six BJP-led states have supported the amendment, drawing national attention. President Droupadi Murmu granted her assent to the Bill in April, post-intensive parliamentary debates. The government's affidavit argues that the amendment is aligned with constitutional dictates, focusing on regulating Waqf properties' secular management frames.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025