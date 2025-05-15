Left Menu

Uttarakhand Drives Green: Char Dham Yatra Goes Electric with EV Stations

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced a new initiative to transform the Char Dham Yatra into an eco-friendly journey. New EV charging stations along the pilgrimage route aim to aid travelers and reduce pollution in Uttarakhand, marking a significant step toward responsible and green tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:02 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move towards eco-friendly tourism, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared on Thursday that the Char Dham Yatra will aim to be an environmentally conscious journey this year. To support this initiative, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations have been established across the pilgrimage route.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, CM Dhami emphasized the green mission for the Char Dham Yatra, revealing that EV stations are an integral part of this year's experience. The government aims to revolutionize environmental protection and promote sustainable tourism by incorporating e-vehicles.

According to CM Dhami, 38 e-vehicle charging stations are being developed in collaboration with the Transport Department and THDC, with 25 already operational as the Yatra commenced. These stations, mostly located on GMVN property, are equipped with 60 kW universal chargers to ensure hassle-free travel for pilgrims.

