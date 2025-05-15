Left Menu

LIC Housing Finance Sees 25% Profit Surge in Q4 2025

LIC Housing Finance reported a 25.4% increase in net profit at Rs 1,368 crore for Q4 2025. The fiscal year saw a total net profit rise of 14% to Rs 5,429 crore. Total income increased to Rs 7,283 crore. Stock prices closed at Rs 624.90, up 1.31%.

LIC Housing Finance on Thursday announced a significant 25.4% rise in its net profit for the fourth quarter ending March 2025, achieving Rs 1,368 crore in earnings. This compares to Rs 1,091 crore posted during the same quarter in the fiscal year 2023-24.

The company's total income also saw an upward trajectory, reaching Rs 7,283 crore in the March quarter of FY25, compared to Rs 6,937 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, as revealed in its regulatory filing.

For the entire 2024-25 fiscal year, LIC Housing Finance's net profit climbed 14% to Rs 5,429 crore from Rs 4,765 crore in FY24. On the BSE, shares of the company ended at Rs 624.90, marking a 1.31% increase over the prior close.

