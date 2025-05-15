Left Menu

UP Deputy CM Slams SP MP for Remarks Against Wing Commander Singh

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak condemned Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav for his derogatory remarks on Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. Pathak emphasized the insult not only to Singh but to national pride. UP Minister Baby Rani Maurya also criticized Yadav's caste-related comments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 23:35 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuke, Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday took aim at Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav for his controversial remarks about Indian Air Force Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. Pathak charged Yadav with revealing Samajwadi Party's "low mentality and anti-woman thoughts."

Wing Commander Singh, an eminent figure known for her press briefings on Operation Sindoor, found herself in the crosshairs of Samajwadi Party's national general secretary Yadav, who attracted controversy with comments perceived as casteist. According to Pathak, disrespecting Singh amounts to disparaging the nation's pride and women's empowerment.

Pathak, emphasizing the meritocracy of what he calls "new India," criticized Yadav for allegedly using caste-based rhetoric to divide society. Uttar Pradesh Minister Baby Rani Maurya echoed similar disapproval, lamenting Yadav's remarks as a disservice to pioneers like Singh and Sofiya Qureshi, regarded as 'daughters of India.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

