Golden Jubilee: Sikkim Celebrates 50 Years of Statehood
Sikkim celebrates 50 years of statehood with warm wishes from national leaders. Union Minister Amit Shah, PM Narendra Modi, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge praised Sikkim's achievements in organic agriculture and tourism. The state's rich natural beauty and cultural heritage were highlighted, emphasizing its continued progress and prosperity.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrated Sikkim's 50th statehood anniversary by praising its achievements in organic agriculture and tourism. In a post on his official 'X' handle, he lauded the region's hard-working people and their hospitable nature.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed these sentiments, commending Sikkim for its strides in various sectors and serene beauty. He emphasized the state's rich cultural traditions and wished for its continued prosperity.
Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted Sikkim's growth since becoming the 22nd state under Indira Gandhi's leadership. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang underscored the importance of this historic event and the state's developmental goals.
