Left Menu

Golden Jubilee: Sikkim Celebrates 50 Years of Statehood

Sikkim celebrates 50 years of statehood with warm wishes from national leaders. Union Minister Amit Shah, PM Narendra Modi, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge praised Sikkim's achievements in organic agriculture and tourism. The state's rich natural beauty and cultural heritage were highlighted, emphasizing its continued progress and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 11:04 IST
Golden Jubilee: Sikkim Celebrates 50 Years of Statehood
Union Minister Amit Shah (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrated Sikkim's 50th statehood anniversary by praising its achievements in organic agriculture and tourism. In a post on his official 'X' handle, he lauded the region's hard-working people and their hospitable nature.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed these sentiments, commending Sikkim for its strides in various sectors and serene beauty. He emphasized the state's rich cultural traditions and wished for its continued prosperity.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted Sikkim's growth since becoming the 22nd state under Indira Gandhi's leadership. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang underscored the importance of this historic event and the state's developmental goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025