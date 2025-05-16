Left Menu

Resilience Amidst Ruins: Border Villages Bear Brunt of Intense Shelling

Recent shelling by Pakistan has left deep scars in Jammu and Kashmir's border districts, decimating homes and livelihoods. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary visited affected villagers, emphasizing governmental support. Villagers demand compensation and urge action against Pakistan. Despite the destruction, locals display remarkable resilience, refusing to abandon their homes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 11:08 IST
Resilience Amidst Ruins: Border Villages Bear Brunt of Intense Shelling
Damaged house in Rajouri's Nowshera due to shelling by Pakistan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The border villages of Jammu and Kashmir are enduring severe hardship following intense shelling by Pakistan, which has led to extensive damages to homes and livelihoods. The recent hostilities across the Line of Control (LoC) have left locals grappling with destroyed properties and losses to livestock—a devastating blow to their livelihoods.

In response to these developments, Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary visited the affected areas in Rajouri district. His visit follows the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, conducted on May 7 as retaliation for the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. Choudhary reaffirmed the government's commitment to stand with the affected communities, as directed by the Chief Minister.

Amidst the destruction, the spirit of the border villagers remains unbroken. Choudhary praised their resilience, highlighting their bravery despite the challenges. Locals, including Vijay Kumar from Nowshera, demand government compensation for the shelled houses. Kumar, a former army serviceman, recalls never having to flee his home in previous incidents, underscoring the severity of the current situation. The recent strikes by Indian forces on terror hideouts as part of Operation Sindoor mark a significant response to ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025