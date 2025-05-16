Resilience Amidst Ruins: Border Villages Bear Brunt of Intense Shelling
Recent shelling by Pakistan has left deep scars in Jammu and Kashmir's border districts, decimating homes and livelihoods. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary visited affected villagers, emphasizing governmental support. Villagers demand compensation and urge action against Pakistan. Despite the destruction, locals display remarkable resilience, refusing to abandon their homes.
The border villages of Jammu and Kashmir are enduring severe hardship following intense shelling by Pakistan, which has led to extensive damages to homes and livelihoods. The recent hostilities across the Line of Control (LoC) have left locals grappling with destroyed properties and losses to livestock—a devastating blow to their livelihoods.
In response to these developments, Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary visited the affected areas in Rajouri district. His visit follows the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, conducted on May 7 as retaliation for the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. Choudhary reaffirmed the government's commitment to stand with the affected communities, as directed by the Chief Minister.
Amidst the destruction, the spirit of the border villagers remains unbroken. Choudhary praised their resilience, highlighting their bravery despite the challenges. Locals, including Vijay Kumar from Nowshera, demand government compensation for the shelled houses. Kumar, a former army serviceman, recalls never having to flee his home in previous incidents, underscoring the severity of the current situation. The recent strikes by Indian forces on terror hideouts as part of Operation Sindoor mark a significant response to ongoing tensions.
