Shah Rukh Khan Stars in Muthoot FinCorp's Humorous Ad Campaign to Ease Gold Loans
Muthoot FinCorp launches a three-film ad campaign starring Shah Rukh Khan, promoting itself as India's Original Gold Loan Specialist. With over 3700 branches and a digital app, the campaign highlights its hassle-free gold loan service, reinforcing accessibility and empowerment for every Indian.
- Country:
- United States
Muthoot FinCorp Limited, the flagship entity of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, has introduced an innovative three-film advertising campaign featuring Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. The initiative positions the company as India's top gold loan specialist, emphasizing accessible and straightforward financial solutions for the masses.
The campaign incorporates humor and everyday scenarios to convey its message, showcasing how Muthoot FinCorp's easy process helps bypass traditional loan hurdles through its extensive network of branches and digital applications. Shah Rukh Khan's presence adds a charismatic touch, emphasizing convenience and customer empowerment.
Multilingual and multichannel, the campaign aims for widespread reach across India, reinforcing Muthoot FinCorp's commitment to financial inclusion and innovation. CEO Shaji Varghese highlighted their continuous efforts to provide reliable solutions, while partner Devaiah Bopanna praised the creative synergy in working with the brand and its ambassador, SRK.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Teases Potential Trade Deals with India, South Korea, and Japan
Escalating Tensions: Unprovoked Firing Intensifies Along India-Pakistan Line of Control
Lt Gen Malik Takes Dual Role Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
India Embarks on Historic Caste Enumeration with National Census
US Calls for Peace Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions