Bengaluru Drug Bust: Foreign National Arrested with MDMA Worth Rs4 Crore

The Central Crime Branch Narcotics Control Wing arrested a foreign national in Bengaluru for the alleged sale of MDMA. The operation on May 14 resulted in the seizure of drugs valued at Rs4 crore. One suspect was detained while another managed to flee. The investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:08 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant drug bust, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) Narcotics Control Wing apprehended a foreign national for allegedly dealing in MDMA crystal in Bengaluru. The raid, conducted on May 14, led to the confiscation of narcotics valued at a staggering Rs4 crore.

Based on credible information, CCB officials targeted a house in Achyuthanagar, under the jurisdiction of Soladevanahalli Police Station, where two foreign nationals were reportedly distributing MDMA to local residents, including students and IT/BT professionals. While one suspect was detained, the other managed to escape. Authorities seized 2 kg 585 grams of MDMA crystal, along with other substances and items.

The detained suspect was presented in court on May 15 and has been remanded to judicial custody. The CCB Narcotics Wing is vigorously pursuing leads to apprehend the fugitive, as confirmed by agency officials. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

