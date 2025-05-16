Rajnath Singh Visits Bhuj: Homage to Earthquake Victims and India's Resolute Defence Stance

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Bhuj on Friday marked a significant commemoration of the resilience of Gujarat, most notably through his tour of the Smritivan Earthquake Memorial and Museum. The infrastructure pays homage to over 20,000 victims of the devastating 2001 earthquake, a testament to the indomitable spirit of the affected communities and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom Singh credited for the museum's successful inception.

During his visit, Singh engaged with the Air Warriors at Bhuj Air Force Station, accompanied by Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh. He referenced recent military successes and reiterated India's steadfast resolve against terrorism, specifically spotlighting Operation Sindoor. Singh emphasized that the operation against Pakistan's terror infrastructure, which he described as merely a 'trailer,' will be followed by a decisive conclusion if provocations persist.

Calling for international vigilance, Singh urged the IMF to reconsider funds to Pakistan, arguing these might bolster terror activities. He declared that combating terrorism is entrenched within India's National Defence Doctrine, underlining that this strategic stance aims to eradicate hybrid and proxy warfare. The monumental impact of the IAF's prowess and coordination during past conflicts with Pakistan was also acknowledged by Singh in his address.

