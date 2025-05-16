Stalled Diplomacy: Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Show Little Progress
The first round of direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in over three years concluded with no clear progress. Ukrainian sources criticized Russia's demands as unrealistic, while leaders on both sides highlighted different priorities for negotiations. The international community remains skeptical about Russia's intentions for peace.
The first face-to-face peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in more than three years have ended with little to no progress, according to initial reports. The delegations, meeting in Turkey, discussed but failed to find common ground on key issues.
A Ukrainian source described Russia's demands as disconnected from reality, and claimed they were far beyond what has previously been put on the negotiating table. These conditions were characterized as non-starters and non-constructive, leaving many to question the efficacy of the discussions.
As global expectations for a breakthrough dwindle, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized that a ceasefire remains the top priority. However, officials remain concerned that Russia could exploit any pause in conflict. The international community awaits further developments in this ongoing diplomatic effort.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- peace talks
- diplomacy
- ceasefire
- negotiations
- Zelenskiy
- Putin
- sanctions
- energy sector
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate Along India-Pakistan Border After Ceasefire Violations
BJP Leader Applauds Indian Army's Strong Response to Pakistan's Ceasefire Violations
Tensions Rise as Ceasefire Violations Escalate Along India-Pakistan Border
WTO Agriculture Talks: Members Urged to Innovate Ahead of MC14 Negotiations
Trade War Truce? U.S. and China Contemplate Negotiations Amid Tariff Tensions