The first face-to-face peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in more than three years have ended with little to no progress, according to initial reports. The delegations, meeting in Turkey, discussed but failed to find common ground on key issues.

A Ukrainian source described Russia's demands as disconnected from reality, and claimed they were far beyond what has previously been put on the negotiating table. These conditions were characterized as non-starters and non-constructive, leaving many to question the efficacy of the discussions.

As global expectations for a breakthrough dwindle, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized that a ceasefire remains the top priority. However, officials remain concerned that Russia could exploit any pause in conflict. The international community awaits further developments in this ongoing diplomatic effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)