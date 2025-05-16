Left Menu

Odisha Leads with Transgender Welfare Initiative

The Odisha government has established the State Transgender Welfare Board to focus on the well-being and rehabilitation of transgender individuals. With around 30,000 transgender people in the state, the board will ensure the implementation of various welfare schemes and policies for this community.

The government of Odisha has announced the establishment of the State Transgender Welfare Board, a significant step towards improving the lives of transgender individuals in the region. The board's primary role is to ensure the rehabilitation and welfare of the estimated 30,000 transgender persons residing in the state.

This initiative aligns with the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019. The notification, issued by the Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, confirmed that the board will be chaired by Social Security Minister Nityananda Gond and consist of 12 members.

The board will include representatives from various government departments, such as Health, Education, and Urban Development, and will work to develop education, employment, housing, and health initiatives for the transgender community. Notably, Odisha becomes the 20th Indian state to inaugurate such a board, a move welcomed by Pratap Sahoo, president of the All Odisha Kinner & TG Association.

