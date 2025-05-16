Naidu Takes Stand for Tobacco Farmers: Ensuring Fair Prices Amidst Crisis

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stepped in on Friday to protect tobacco farmers from potential losses, directing officials to ensure uninterrupted procurement at fair prices.

During a review meeting, Naidu stressed the importance of continuing tobacco procurement at remunerative prices to prevent any injustice to farmers, stating that the government would act against companies slashing prices.

He also addressed cocoa procurement, directing companies to pay fair prices and calling for dedicated policies to support farmers in both industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)