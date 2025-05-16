Left Menu

Hyderabad Narcotics Police Earns Global Recognition

Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing clinched top honors at the World Police Summit 2025 in Dubai, outshining global counterparts in anti-narcotics excellence. DG CV Anand emphasized the award highlights Telangana Police's innovative tactics in drug control, marking a significant achievement for India on the international stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:53 IST
Hyderabad Narcotics Police Earns Global Recognition
Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing awarded first place for excellence at World Police Summit 2025 (Photo: PRO, Hyderabad Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) has achieved a significant milestone by securing the top spot for 'Excellence in Anti-Narcotics Award' during the World Police Summit 2025, organized by the Dubai Police. The event took place between May 13 and May 16, drawing participation from esteemed police officials worldwide.

Hyderabad's Director General of Police, CV Anand, received the prestigious award, acknowledging the proactive measures taken by HNEW in combating drug trafficking and consumption. This accolade recognizes the unit's efforts in raising awareness among students and the community and highlights its achievements over the past three years.

DG Anand expressed pride in the accomplishment, noting the fierce competition from police departments across 138 countries. He attributed the success to the hard work of his team and highlighted the progressive strategies adopted by HNEW. Further, Anand shared insights on narcotics challenges facing India, particularly post-Covid, and stressed the importance of continued vigilance and innovation in enforcement practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025