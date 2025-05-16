Hyderabad Narcotics Police Earns Global Recognition

The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) has achieved a significant milestone by securing the top spot for 'Excellence in Anti-Narcotics Award' during the World Police Summit 2025, organized by the Dubai Police. The event took place between May 13 and May 16, drawing participation from esteemed police officials worldwide.

Hyderabad's Director General of Police, CV Anand, received the prestigious award, acknowledging the proactive measures taken by HNEW in combating drug trafficking and consumption. This accolade recognizes the unit's efforts in raising awareness among students and the community and highlights its achievements over the past three years.

DG Anand expressed pride in the accomplishment, noting the fierce competition from police departments across 138 countries. He attributed the success to the hard work of his team and highlighted the progressive strategies adopted by HNEW. Further, Anand shared insights on narcotics challenges facing India, particularly post-Covid, and stressed the importance of continued vigilance and innovation in enforcement practices.

