Hyderabad Narcotics Police Earns Global Recognition
Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing clinched top honors at the World Police Summit 2025 in Dubai, outshining global counterparts in anti-narcotics excellence. DG CV Anand emphasized the award highlights Telangana Police's innovative tactics in drug control, marking a significant achievement for India on the international stage.
- Country:
- India
The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) has achieved a significant milestone by securing the top spot for 'Excellence in Anti-Narcotics Award' during the World Police Summit 2025, organized by the Dubai Police. The event took place between May 13 and May 16, drawing participation from esteemed police officials worldwide.
Hyderabad's Director General of Police, CV Anand, received the prestigious award, acknowledging the proactive measures taken by HNEW in combating drug trafficking and consumption. This accolade recognizes the unit's efforts in raising awareness among students and the community and highlights its achievements over the past three years.
DG Anand expressed pride in the accomplishment, noting the fierce competition from police departments across 138 countries. He attributed the success to the hard work of his team and highlighted the progressive strategies adopted by HNEW. Further, Anand shared insights on narcotics challenges facing India, particularly post-Covid, and stressed the importance of continued vigilance and innovation in enforcement practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
World Police Summit 2025: Pioneering Security Innovations in Dubai
Badminton Stars Honored with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award
Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Honored with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award
Broadway's Big Night: Tony Awards 2023 Nominations Unveiled
Broadway Sparkles: 2025 Tony Awards Nominees Revealed