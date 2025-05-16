BJP-Led NDA Achieves Historic Victory in Assam Panchayat Polls
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia celebrated the BJP-led NDA's sweeping win in Assam's local elections, marking a historic achievement under PM Modi’s leadership. The alliance secured 300 Zila Parishad and 1436 Anchalik Panchayat seats, promising continued development and progress in the state, ahead of the 2026 elections.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia voiced heartfelt gratitude this Friday for Assam's decisive support, leading to the BJP-led NDA's historic triumph in the state's local elections. Describing it as a significant record-setting victory, Scindia attributed the success to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The BJP and its coalition partner, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), have claimed a substantial win in the Assam Panchayat polls, securing 300 out of 397 Zila Parishad seats and 1436 out of 2192 Anchalik Panchayat seats across 27 districts. This outcome reflects a clear mandate from the electorate, who endorsed the governance focused on welfare and progress, according to Chief Minister Sarma.
In the results, the NDA received an outstanding 76.22 percent of the vote share in Zila Parishad and 66 percent in Anchalik Panchayat. With the Congress trailing behind with just 18 percent of the Zila Parishad seats, the victory signals a robust pro-incumbency sentiment. Notably, the BJP-led alliance fared impressively even in minority-dominated regions, securing significant wins. Strategically important ahead of the 2026 elections, these results also follow a remarkable performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, setting a promising tone for the future of Assam under NDA guidance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Assam
- Elections
- Panchayat Polls
- NDA
- Victory
- Modi
- Development
- Scindia
- Himanta Biswa Sarma
ALSO READ
Sugar Mill Scandal: Minister Denies Wrongdoing Amid Fresh Inquiry
Kamala Harris Critiques Trump's Agenda in High-Profile Speech
Maharashtra Honors Legacy and Progress on Foundation Day
Mehidy Hasan Miraz's All-Round Heroics Lead Bangladesh to Resounding Test Victory
Celebrating the Rich Heritage of Maharashtra and Gujarat on Foundation Day