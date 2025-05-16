Miraculous Medical Feat Saves Young Girl's Foot from Amputation

In an extraordinary medical achievement, doctors at Greater Noida's Sharda Care Healthcity saved a 4-year-old girl's foot from amputation after she suffered a severe, untreated injury for nearly a month. The girl's condition featured multiple fractures, gangrene, and infection, presenting a grave challenge to medical professionals.

Originating from a farming family in Madhya Pradesh, the patient's family initially struggled to secure effective treatment due to time and accessibility barriers. The child arrived at the hospital with her injury in a perilous state, demanding immediate and comprehensive medical attention. A multidisciplinary team, led by Dr. Tanmoy Roy and Dr. Nishit Palo, executed a two-stage surgical procedure to address the critical condition.

The initial surgery focused on stabilizing the fractures with an internal fixator and executing extensive debridement to eliminate infected tissue. Intensive wound care followed, culminating in a skin graft that restored soft tissue. Dr. Palo emphasized the case's complexity, noting the urgency in managing gangrene to prevent systemic infection. The coordinated medical approach aimed to ensure both functional recovery and aesthetic integrity of the limb.

