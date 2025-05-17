Haj 2025 Journey Commences: George Kurian Flags Off First Batch from Kochi

In a significant moment for Indian pilgrims undertaking the sacred journey of Haj in 2025, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri George Kurian, flagged off the first flight of pilgrims from Kochi today. The embarkation point witnessed emotional scenes as families, officials, and religious leaders gathered to bid farewell to the pilgrims.

A Message of Blessings and Commitment

Addressing the pilgrims at the Cochin International Airport, Minister George Kurian extended heartfelt wishes on behalf of the Government of India, praying for a spiritually fulfilling, safe, and smooth pilgrimage. “It is a moment of deep spiritual importance not just for the pilgrims but for the entire country. The government stands by you to ensure this journey remains a peaceful and enriching experience,” he said.

The Minister underscored that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the central government is leaving no stone unturned to enhance the quality of the Haj experience. “Our coordination with the Consulate General of India in Jeddah and the Saudi authorities ensures that pilgrims will receive all necessary support, including medical aid, food arrangements, transportation, and accommodation facilities,” he emphasized.

Transformative Reforms for Pilgrim Welfare

Highlighting the series of reforms introduced this year, Shri Kurian noted that the government’s goal is to make Haj more inclusive, transparent, and efficient. Among the major transformations is the complete digitization of the Haj application process. For the first time, applicants were able to complete the entire procedure—right from registration to selection and travel updates—using a streamlined digital platform.

“This digital approach has not only improved efficiency but also eliminated middlemen, thus ensuring transparency and fairness in the selection process,” the Minister stated. He further noted that this initiative particularly benefits applicants from remote and rural regions who previously faced challenges accessing physical application centers.

Additionally, embarkation points across the country, including Kochi, have seen substantial infrastructural improvements. These include upgraded waiting lounges, prayer rooms, multilingual help desks, medical centers, and faster baggage clearance systems.

Voices of Gratitude from the Pilgrims

The departing pilgrims expressed immense gratitude to the Central Government for making their once-in-a-lifetime journey more accessible and comfortable. Several pilgrims shared that the reforms, especially the digital platform and improved facilities at embarkation points, had reduced procedural delays and travel-related stress.

“I was worried about how I would manage the application and travel arrangements at my age,” said 62-year-old Rahmatullah from Malappuram. “But the online process was so smooth and the support staff here have been extremely helpful. I can now focus on my prayers.”

Women pilgrims also hailed the increased transparency in selection and the support being extended for single women travelers, following recent years’ introduction of the ‘Mehram-less’ application category.

Looking Ahead: A Milestone Haj Journey

With the first flight marking the commencement of Haj 2025, the government expects over 175,000 Indian pilgrims to travel to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina this year. The Ministry of Minority Affairs, in collaboration with the Haj Committee of India and private tour operators, continues to monitor logistics, health services, and safety protocols to ensure a hassle-free experience.

The Indian government has also ensured continuous deployment of welfare officers in Saudi Arabia to assist pilgrims during their stay. Information centers, helplines, and mobile health units are being stationed at key locations to support any emergencies or queries.

A Symbol of National Unity and Devotion

As the aircraft ascended, carrying with it the first group of pilgrims enveloped in hope and prayer, Minister Kurian remarked that the pilgrimage is not just a religious journey but a powerful testament to India’s pluralistic fabric and the government's commitment to citizen welfare.

“Every step taken to improve the Haj experience reflects our deep respect for the faith and aspirations of our people. We remain devoted to upholding their dignity and comfort, especially during such profound spiritual experiences,” he concluded.

With reforms, infrastructure, and compassion all aligned, Haj 2025 stands poised to become a landmark chapter in India's facilitation of one of the world’s most significant religious pilgrimages.