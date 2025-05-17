Libyan Protesters Demand Leadership Change Amid Renewed Violence

In a surge of public dissent, hundreds of demonstrators in Tripoli on Friday called for the resignation of Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, as well as three ministers who have now stepped down in solidarity with the protestors. The crowd gathered in Martyrs' Square, voicing their demand for elections and a government overhaul.

The protest march moved towards the main government building in Tripoli's city center, with chants persistently echoing the need for change. Protesters displayed images of Dbeibah and other key figures, marked with red crosses. Dbeibah, in office since a UN-mediated process in 2021, has faced heightened scrutiny with the failure to organize elections due to factional disputes.

Tensions have escalated after recent armed clashes in Tripoli, resulting in civilian casualties and the untimely death of militia leader Abdulghani Kikli. Despite the unrest, Libya's oil output remains steady, with engineers reporting no impact on production. Calls for Dbeibah's resignation intensify amid criticism over his failure to curb the influence of armed factions.

