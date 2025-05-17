Left Menu

Libyan Protesters Demand Leadership Change Amid Renewed Violence

Hundreds of Libyans protested in Tripoli demanding Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah's resignation, amid rising tensions between armed groups that led to casualties. As criticism against Dbeibah's leadership grows, more calls for elections emerge, highlighting the need for political stability in Libya. Recent clashes have underscored the nation's ongoing instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 02:22 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 02:22 IST
Libyan Protesters Demand Leadership Change Amid Renewed Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surge of public dissent, hundreds of demonstrators in Tripoli on Friday called for the resignation of Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, as well as three ministers who have now stepped down in solidarity with the protestors. The crowd gathered in Martyrs' Square, voicing their demand for elections and a government overhaul.

The protest march moved towards the main government building in Tripoli's city center, with chants persistently echoing the need for change. Protesters displayed images of Dbeibah and other key figures, marked with red crosses. Dbeibah, in office since a UN-mediated process in 2021, has faced heightened scrutiny with the failure to organize elections due to factional disputes.

Tensions have escalated after recent armed clashes in Tripoli, resulting in civilian casualties and the untimely death of militia leader Abdulghani Kikli. Despite the unrest, Libya's oil output remains steady, with engineers reporting no impact on production. Calls for Dbeibah's resignation intensify amid criticism over his failure to curb the influence of armed factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025