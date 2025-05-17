U.S. Intervenes to Bolster Puerto Rico's Energy Grid
The U.S. Department of Energy has issued emergency orders to tackle critical security and resiliency issues in Puerto Rico's energy grid. The DOE will also assess $365 million in funding to ensure it effectively supports grid improvements, ensuring benefits for all Puerto Rican residents.
In a decisive move to strengthen Puerto Rico's energy infrastructure, the U.S. Department of Energy issued emergency orders on Friday to address critical security concerns and bolster grid resiliency.
As part of these efforts, the DOE announced a review of $365 million in funding from the Puerto Rico Energy Resilience Fund. This initiative aims to ensure that all financial aid is judiciously used to implement practical fixes that benefit the entire population of Puerto Rico.
The emergency orders will activate protocols designed to address immediate challenges, reflecting the urgency and importance of reinforcing Puerto Rico's energy grid.
(With inputs from agencies.)
