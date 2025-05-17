Justice Department Eyes Major Agency Merger: DEA and ATF to Combine

The U.S. Justice Department is moving forward with plans to merge two pivotal agencies, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), sources have disclosed to Reuters. However, Congressional approval remains a hurdle.

Officials revealed Thursday that the merger could be initiated as early as October. The proposal, part of a broader restructuring introduced in a memo by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, aims to consolidate agency budgets for the 2026 fiscal year.

The merger, likened to the department's biggest shakeup since 9/11, promises to unify the DEA's pharmaceutical regulation with ATF's oversight of firearms. White House budget proposals indicate cutbacks across justice-related agencies, causing internal concerns about budget sufficiency.

