Unfortunate Blaze Halts Production at Kumho Tire's Biggest Plant

A severe fire has halted operations at Kumho Tire's biggest factory in South Korea, causing injuries and deploying extensive firefighting resources. The company plans to ramp up production at another factory to mitigate the impact on its customers, including major car brands like Hyundai and Volkswagen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 10:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant fire has paused operations at Kumho Tire's largest facility in South Korea, with injuries reported among personnel and emergency responders. The blaze erupted on Saturday morning, prompting an extensive deployment of firefighting resources, according to company officials.

The incident in Gwangju resulted in injuries to one factory employee and two firefighters. The local fire agency has engaged 262 firefighters and 96 vehicles, as the blaze is expected to persist for several days. To counteract production losses, Kumho Tire is elevating output in another domestic plant.

Kumho Tire counts major automotive brands, including Hyundai Motor Group, Volkswagen Group, and Mercedes-Benz, among its clientele, which highlights the potential impact of the production hiatus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

