Unfortunate Blaze Halts Production at Kumho Tire's Biggest Plant

A significant fire has paused operations at Kumho Tire's largest facility in South Korea, with injuries reported among personnel and emergency responders. The blaze erupted on Saturday morning, prompting an extensive deployment of firefighting resources, according to company officials.

The incident in Gwangju resulted in injuries to one factory employee and two firefighters. The local fire agency has engaged 262 firefighters and 96 vehicles, as the blaze is expected to persist for several days. To counteract production losses, Kumho Tire is elevating output in another domestic plant.

Kumho Tire counts major automotive brands, including Hyundai Motor Group, Volkswagen Group, and Mercedes-Benz, among its clientele, which highlights the potential impact of the production hiatus.

(With inputs from agencies.)