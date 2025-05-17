Unfortunate Blaze Halts Production at Kumho Tire's Biggest Plant
A severe fire has halted operations at Kumho Tire's biggest factory in South Korea, causing injuries and deploying extensive firefighting resources. The company plans to ramp up production at another factory to mitigate the impact on its customers, including major car brands like Hyundai and Volkswagen.
A significant fire has paused operations at Kumho Tire's largest facility in South Korea, with injuries reported among personnel and emergency responders. The blaze erupted on Saturday morning, prompting an extensive deployment of firefighting resources, according to company officials.
The incident in Gwangju resulted in injuries to one factory employee and two firefighters. The local fire agency has engaged 262 firefighters and 96 vehicles, as the blaze is expected to persist for several days. To counteract production losses, Kumho Tire is elevating output in another domestic plant.
Kumho Tire counts major automotive brands, including Hyundai Motor Group, Volkswagen Group, and Mercedes-Benz, among its clientele, which highlights the potential impact of the production hiatus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kumho Tire
- fire
- South Korea
- factory
- production
- suspension
- increase
- Hyundai
- Volkswagen
- Mercedes-Benz
ALSO READ
Call to Revise Sugar and Ethanol Prices Amid Rising Production Costs
Indian Overseas Bank Surges Ahead with 30% Profit Increase
Pakistan to Challenge India's Indus Waters Treaty Suspension
Tesla's European Sales Plummet Amid Increased Competition and Protests
Apple's Strategic Shift: Navigating Trade Wars and Production Moves