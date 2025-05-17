Gaya Town Renamed 'Gaya Ji': Honoring Tradition and Sentiment

In a significant move reflecting local sentiment and cultural heritage, the Bihar state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has officially renamed Gaya town to 'Gaya Ji'. This decision acknowledges the town's historical and religious importance.

Expressing his gratitude on social media platform X, Janata Dal United National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha thanked the Chief Minister, heralding the move as a profound gesture honoring the residents and their sentiments. "Congratulations to the people of Gayaji," he stated.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad hailed the decision, citing it as a testament to the state's commitment to Sanatan culture and religious preservation. Gaya, known for its annual influx of global tourists during 'Pitrapaksh', is a revered site for offering ancestral rites. The city's historical landmarks include the Vishnupad Temple and nearby Bodhgaya, a crucial Buddhist pilgrimage site.

(With inputs from agencies.)