Left Menu

Gaya Town Renamed 'Gaya Ji': Honoring Tradition and Sentiment

Gaya town in Bihar is now officially 'Gaya Ji' following a cabinet decision led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, underlining the town's historical and religious significance. The renaming was warmly welcomed by political leaders and emphasizes the cultural heritage and religious importance of the area, home to landmark sites like the Vishnupad Temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 10:16 IST
Gaya Town Renamed 'Gaya Ji': Honoring Tradition and Sentiment
Lord Buddha statue in Bodh Gaya (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move reflecting local sentiment and cultural heritage, the Bihar state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has officially renamed Gaya town to 'Gaya Ji'. This decision acknowledges the town's historical and religious importance.

Expressing his gratitude on social media platform X, Janata Dal United National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha thanked the Chief Minister, heralding the move as a profound gesture honoring the residents and their sentiments. "Congratulations to the people of Gayaji," he stated.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad hailed the decision, citing it as a testament to the state's commitment to Sanatan culture and religious preservation. Gaya, known for its annual influx of global tourists during 'Pitrapaksh', is a revered site for offering ancestral rites. The city's historical landmarks include the Vishnupad Temple and nearby Bodhgaya, a crucial Buddhist pilgrimage site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025