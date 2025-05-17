Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Leads Historic 'Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra' Celebrating Operation Sindoor

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami led a symbolic rally in Haldwani honoring the Indian Armed Forces for the success of Operation Sindoor. The 'Tiranga Yatra,' organized by the BJP, extends across multiple states to commemorate military achievements and thank the forces for their decisive action against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 10:18 IST
Uttarakhand CM Leads Historic 'Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra' Celebrating Operation Sindoor
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant display of national pride and military honor, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spearheaded the 'Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra' rally in Haldwani. The event, held on Friday, paid tribute to the triumph of the Indian Armed Forces in the successful execution of Operation Sindoor.

The BJP, in conjunction with CM Dhami, rallied from Mini Stadium to Shaheed Park, celebrating the indomitable courage and strategic prowess of India's military. The Council of Ministers had earlier congratulated the Indian Army, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Ministry of Defence for the unparalleled success of the operation.

The 'Tiranga Yatra,' which started on May 13, highlights the importance of Operation Sindoor—India's precision retaliatory strikes, which incapacitated terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir. A ceasefire understanding followed shortly after. The nationwide campaign aims to inspire future generations by marking these strategic victories as defining moments in Indian military history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025