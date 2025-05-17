Uttarakhand CM Leads Historic 'Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra' Celebrating Operation Sindoor

In a significant display of national pride and military honor, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spearheaded the 'Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra' rally in Haldwani. The event, held on Friday, paid tribute to the triumph of the Indian Armed Forces in the successful execution of Operation Sindoor.

The BJP, in conjunction with CM Dhami, rallied from Mini Stadium to Shaheed Park, celebrating the indomitable courage and strategic prowess of India's military. The Council of Ministers had earlier congratulated the Indian Army, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Ministry of Defence for the unparalleled success of the operation.

The 'Tiranga Yatra,' which started on May 13, highlights the importance of Operation Sindoor—India's precision retaliatory strikes, which incapacitated terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir. A ceasefire understanding followed shortly after. The nationwide campaign aims to inspire future generations by marking these strategic victories as defining moments in Indian military history.

(With inputs from agencies.)