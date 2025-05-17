Left Menu

Community Bunkers in Nowshera: A Beacon of Safety Amidst Escalating Tensions

In the aftermath of heavy shelling by Pakistan, the Indian government undertakes bunker construction in Rajouri's Nowshera for civilian protection. Tensions on the India-Pakistan border highlighted the need for safety measures, leading to increased bunker building efforts, supported by locals and the military's relief operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 10:24 IST
Community Bunkers in Nowshera: A Beacon of Safety Amidst Escalating Tensions
Rural Development Department are constructing Bunker in Rajouri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to ongoing tensions and shelling from Pakistan, the Rural Development Department has accelerated the construction of bunkers in Rajouri's Nowshera region to ensure civilian safety during emergencies. Local residents have expressed gratitude towards the government for these protective measures.

A resident shared with ANI that trench construction is nearing completion, with 1300 new sites pending government approval. The initiative received praise from a local minister who recently visited the affected areas.

The Indian Army has been a pillar of support, conducting door-to-door aid delivery in Poonch, where residents returned post-ceasefire. This military assistance follows India's robust Operation Sindoor, which neutralized over 100 terrorists after escalations spurred by the Pahalgam attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025