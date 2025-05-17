Community Bunkers in Nowshera: A Beacon of Safety Amidst Escalating Tensions

In response to ongoing tensions and shelling from Pakistan, the Rural Development Department has accelerated the construction of bunkers in Rajouri's Nowshera region to ensure civilian safety during emergencies. Local residents have expressed gratitude towards the government for these protective measures.

A resident shared with ANI that trench construction is nearing completion, with 1300 new sites pending government approval. The initiative received praise from a local minister who recently visited the affected areas.

The Indian Army has been a pillar of support, conducting door-to-door aid delivery in Poonch, where residents returned post-ceasefire. This military assistance follows India's robust Operation Sindoor, which neutralized over 100 terrorists after escalations spurred by the Pahalgam attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)