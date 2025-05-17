Left Menu

NIA Captures ISIS Sleeper Cell Members in Key Pune IED Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) apprehended two ISIS sleeper cell members involved in a 2023 Pune case. Accused in fabricating IEDs, they were caught returning from Jakarta after being on the run. Their arrest highlights ongoing investigations into ISIS activities in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 10:29 IST
NIA Captures ISIS Sleeper Cell Members in Key Pune IED Case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended two individuals, identified as part of a sleeper module of the outlawed ISIS terror organisation, linked to a 2023 case involving the fabrication and testing of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Pune, Maharashtra.

The suspects, Abdullah Faiyaz Shaikh, also known as Diaperwala, and Talha Khan, were detained at Mumbai International Airport T2 by the Bureau of Immigration upon their return from Jakarta, Indonesia, where they had been in hiding. The NIA subsequently took them into custody.

On the run for more than two years, the duo had previously been declared proclaimed offenders by the NIA Special Court in Mumbai, which had issued non-bailable warrants for their arrest, with a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh each announced for information leading to their capture. The case, identified as RC-05/2023/NIA/MUM, unveils their involvement in a broader conspiracy with eight other ISIS sleeper cell members, aimed at unsettling India's peace by waging a war against the government to further ISIS's violent agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025