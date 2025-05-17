United Against Terror: India's All-Party Delegations Lead Global Campaign

The Indian Central government has announced the formation of seven all-party delegations tasked with presenting a unified national stance against terrorism on an international platform. In an interview with ANI, Janta Dal United MP Sanjay Kumar Jha emphasized the significance of conveying India's viewpoint, pointing out Pakistan's state involvement in fostering terrorism.

"The Government of India is determined to project a strong position against Pakistan's state-sponsored terrorism," Jha stated, asserting that all political entities in India support the nation's military endeavors. Alongside Jha, eminent leaders such as Congress' Shashi Tharoor and BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad will form part of these diplomatic delegations.

The mission, set to begin on May 23, will take Indian parliamentarians to influential global capitals like Washington D.C., London, and Tokyo to echo India's zero-tolerance message towards terrorism. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju described these efforts as a testament to national unity transcending political dynamics.

