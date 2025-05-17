Standing Together: Honoring LGBTIQ+ Rights on International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia

On this International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT), observed annually on 17 May, UN Women joins voices across the United Nations system to call attention to the staggering and persistent violence, prejudice, and inequality faced by lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, and queer (LGBTIQ+) individuals worldwide.

The day, which commemorates the World Health Organization’s 1990 decision to declassify homosexuality as a mental disorder, has evolved into a powerful platform for advocacy and solidarity. In 2025, the global LGBTIQ+ community continues to face targeted hatred, legal marginalization, physical violence, and social exclusion. The stakes are even higher in regions where basic human rights are under siege and where being visibly LGBTIQ+ can cost people their lives.

Ongoing Discrimination and Violence

Across the globe, millions in the LGBTIQ+ community suffer daily assaults on their dignity. This includes not only physical violence—ranging from hate crimes and sexual assault to torture and murder—but also deeply ingrained institutional discrimination in housing, employment, education, healthcare, and justice systems.

In over 60 countries, consensual same-sex relationships are still criminalized, and in some, they are punishable by death. Trans and gender-diverse individuals often face legal barriers to recognition, are disproportionately impacted by poverty, and are routinely denied access to vital healthcare services. As fiscal austerity measures rise globally, LGBTIQ+-inclusive services and safe spaces are being defunded or dismantled, stripping vulnerable communities of support and protection.

30 Years Since the Beijing Platform: An Inclusive Vision for Gender Equality

This year’s commemoration is especially poignant as it intersects with the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action—a landmark global agenda for women’s rights and gender equality. UN Women underscores that the vision of the Beijing Platform cannot be fulfilled unless the rights and freedoms of all individuals, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation, are actively protected and promoted.

Gender equality is inseparable from inclusion. True progress means embracing the full spectrum of human diversity, and committing to an intersectional, rights-based approach that acknowledges and addresses the compounded inequalities faced by LGBTIQ+ people.

2025 Theme: “The Power of Communities”

This year’s IDAHOBIT theme, “The power of communities,” reflects the resilience and strength that emerges from collective action. In every corner of the world, grassroots networks of LGBTIQ+ people, allies, civil society organizations, and human rights defenders are organizing, advocating, educating, and building inclusive futures.

Their courage fuels legislative victories, drives cultural shifts, and creates vital lifelines for those who feel alone or unsafe. From pride marches in Taiwan to legal battles in African courts, communities are the backbone of progress. They challenge stigma, foster solidarity, and demand accountability from institutions that have long turned a blind eye to injustice.

UN Women’s Commitment to Equality and Dignity for All

UN Women reaffirms its unwavering commitment to building a world where every person—regardless of their identity, orientation, or expression—can live free from fear, violence, and discrimination. This includes advocating for gender-responsive laws and policies, supporting inclusive programming, amplifying LGBTIQ+ voices, and ensuring that gender equality strategies reflect the needs of all genders in their diversity.

UN Women calls on governments, international institutions, private sectors, and civil society to intensify their efforts to protect the rights of LGBTIQ+ communities. This includes ensuring access to justice, funding for safe spaces and community organizations, comprehensive healthcare—including gender-affirming services—and inclusive education that celebrates diversity rather than erasing it.

A Call to Action

On this International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia, let us recognize the urgent need to dismantle all systems of oppression that harm LGBTIQ+ individuals. Let us celebrate the power of community, the courage of those who dare to live authentically, and the vision of a just and equitable world for all.

Human dignity knows no boundaries. Let inclusion be our policy, our practice, and our promise.