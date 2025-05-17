Left Menu

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Telangana Launches Groundbreaking Women Acceleration Program

Telangana has launched the Women Acceleration Program to bolster the growth of women-led MSMEs. Initiated by WE Hub under the national RAMP scheme, the program aims to support 140 businesses and includes new innovation programs for rural youth. It marks a significant step towards inclusive development in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 16:46 IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy at the launch of Women Acceleration Program (WAP). (Photo/ @revanth_anumula). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with IT Minister D Shridhar Babu and Women & Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, inaugurated the Women Acceleration Program (WAP) on Saturday at Hyderabad's JRC Convention Centre. The initiative, under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) and Grassroot Youth Innovation Program (GYIP), aims to empower women entrepreneurs across the state, as facilitated by WE Hub.

The event witnessed the signing of 17 MoUs with esteemed institutions like the National Stock Exchange of India, National Institute of Fashion Technology, and other academic and corporate partners. Supported by India's Ministry of MSME and the World Bank, the program targets 140 women-led MSMEs, providing growth over two years.

The Grassroot Youth Innovation Program seeks to engage rural youth in innovation and entrepreneurship, impacting over 6,000 students. This initiative plans to boost job readiness and mentorship, creating community changemakers. WE Hub's efforts reflect Telangana's commitment to women-focused development, supported by the Chief Minister's vision of decentralized opportunity.

Chief Minister Reddy disclosed plans for district 'Women Centres of Excellence' and 'Skill Development & Mini Manufacturing Hubs', set to enhance accessibility to entrepreneurship. IT Minister Babu emphasized the catalytic role of women entrepreneurs in community transformation, bolstered by necessary resources.

WE Hub CEO Sita Pallacholla expressed gratitude to the government for supporting this program, projecting it as a scalable model for other states. The launch, attended by over 1,000 women entrepreneurs, featured an exhibition showcasing products by WE Hub beneficiaries, highlighting the initiative's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

