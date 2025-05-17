Driving Change: Thane's E-Rickshaw Initiative Empowers Women and Transgender Community
Thane city launched an initiative empowering women and transgender individuals by distributing e-rickshaws. Kareen Aade becomes Maharashtra's first transgender e-rickshaw driver. Supported by local organizations, recipients received training and permits. Authorities emphasize safety, hoping new drivers adhere to traffic rules, reducing accidents and setting exemplary standards.
- Country:
- India
In a progressive step towards social empowerment and ecological reform, Thane city celebrated the distribution of five e-rickshaws on Saturday. This initiative notably included handing over one of these vehicles to a transgender person.
Kareen Aade, recognized as Maharashtra's first transgender e-rickshaw driver, was among the recipients. This groundbreaking effort was orchestrated by a collaboration among Rotary Club of Lake City, Samarth Bharat Forum, and Atos India.
The program also included training and support for obtaining necessary driving licenses and permits for the recipients, who are mostly women. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Pankaj Shirsat, highlighted the importance of traffic safety in Thane and expressed confidence in the new e-rickshaw drivers' adherence to traffic laws, anticipating a positive impact on road safety standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Car Rental Racket Exposed
Maharashtra Politics: 100-Day Report Card Sparks Controversy
Maharashtra's Farm Loan Dilemma: A Question of Promises and Politics
Massive Ganja Seizure Rocks Maharashtra: Four Arrested
Engineering Graduate Arrested for Harassment of Maharashtra Environment Minister