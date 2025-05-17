Driving Change: Thane's E-Rickshaw Initiative Empowers Women and Transgender Community

In a progressive step towards social empowerment and ecological reform, Thane city celebrated the distribution of five e-rickshaws on Saturday. This initiative notably included handing over one of these vehicles to a transgender person.

Kareen Aade, recognized as Maharashtra's first transgender e-rickshaw driver, was among the recipients. This groundbreaking effort was orchestrated by a collaboration among Rotary Club of Lake City, Samarth Bharat Forum, and Atos India.

The program also included training and support for obtaining necessary driving licenses and permits for the recipients, who are mostly women. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Pankaj Shirsat, highlighted the importance of traffic safety in Thane and expressed confidence in the new e-rickshaw drivers' adherence to traffic laws, anticipating a positive impact on road safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)