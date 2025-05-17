Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Tribute: Celebrating Indian Armed Forces' Valor in Operation Sindoor

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, alongside BJP workers, spearheaded the 'Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra' to honor the Indian Armed Forces' valor in Operation Sindoor. This military operation was India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack, successfully thwarting terror activities and showcasing national unity against terrorism.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, along with BJP workers, led the 'Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, accompanied by BJP party workers, led the 'Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra' to commend the Indian Armed Forces for their exceptional bravery displayed during Operation Sindoor. The operation was initiated on May 7 in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives. Indian forces targeted terrorist infrastructures across the border, eliminating over 100 terrorists from groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sai extended his heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the soldiers for their heroism in executing Operation Sindoor. Emphasizing its significance, Sai highlighted the operation's impact in combating terrorism, especially in Pahalgam where Pakistani terrorists brutally attacked civilians based on their religion. He remarked, 'Our soldiers dismantled terrorist hubs through Operation Sindoor. We salute their courage.'

Following the operation, Pakistan responded with cross-border shelling and drone attacks, prompting India to execute a coordinated counter-attack, damaging strategic installations across 11 Pakistani airbases. Nationwide, the BJP launched the Tiranga Yatra to honor this military feat, aiming to inform citizens about the significance of Operation Sindoor. Thousands, including Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, joined the march, symbolizing unity and honoring military valor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

