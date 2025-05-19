Tanker Tensions: Russia Detains Greek-Owned Vessel Amid Baltic Sea Dispute

A Greek-owned oil tanker named Green Admire was intercepted by Russian authorities, sparking tensions in the Baltic Sea region. According to Estonia's Foreign Ministry, the tanker had just departed from the Sillamae port and was traversing a navigation channel through Russian waters.

The vessel's interception has been linked to Estonia's efforts to combat Russia's so-called 'shadow fleet'. The fleet reportedly helps Moscow maintain oil exports amid stringent Western sanctions. Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna highlighted the ongoing geopolitical frictions, which have also seen Russian fighter jets entering Baltic airs.

This latest incident heightens worries across Baltic Sea nations, already unsettled by a series of outages affecting key infrastructure. Ship tracking data indicated Green Admire's planned route to Rotterdam, carrying Estonia's shale oil, while diplomatic discussions among NATO allies continue.

