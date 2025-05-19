Left Menu

Tanker Tensions: Russia Detains Greek-Owned Vessel Amid Baltic Sea Dispute

A Greek-owned oil tanker, Green Admire, was detained by Russia after leaving Sillamae port in Estonia. Russia claims the ship navigated through its waters, leading to its interception. Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, the incident fuels concerns over the 'shadow fleet' aiding Russia's oil exports amidst Western sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 01:08 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 01:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Greek-owned oil tanker named Green Admire was intercepted by Russian authorities, sparking tensions in the Baltic Sea region. According to Estonia's Foreign Ministry, the tanker had just departed from the Sillamae port and was traversing a navigation channel through Russian waters.

The vessel's interception has been linked to Estonia's efforts to combat Russia's so-called 'shadow fleet'. The fleet reportedly helps Moscow maintain oil exports amid stringent Western sanctions. Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna highlighted the ongoing geopolitical frictions, which have also seen Russian fighter jets entering Baltic airs.

This latest incident heightens worries across Baltic Sea nations, already unsettled by a series of outages affecting key infrastructure. Ship tracking data indicated Green Admire's planned route to Rotterdam, carrying Estonia's shale oil, while diplomatic discussions among NATO allies continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

