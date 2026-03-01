Seized Russian Tanker Highlights Growing Shadow Fleet Concerns

Belgian authorities have intercepted an oil tanker linked to Russia's clandestine 'shadow fleet,' reportedly sailing under false flags and using falsified documentation. The move is part of broader efforts to enforce Western sanctions imposed on Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine.

Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken announced the vessel, named Ethera and flagged for sanctions by the European Union, was captured with the aid of French Defence forces and is being escorted to the port of Zeebrugge. This action is deepening worries about the shadow fleet's potential to sidestep regulations and pose environmental risks.

This seizure adds to the global call, spearheaded by Ukraine, for unified actions to dismantle Russia's shadow fleet. These ships, often without proper insurance or certifications, pose significant threats to marine ecosystems with their aging structures. The situation elevates concerns about how such fleets could be financing ongoing conflicts, prompting Belgium's determination to enforce compliance.

