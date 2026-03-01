Left Menu

Seized Russian Tanker Highlights Growing Shadow Fleet Concerns

Belgium has seized an oil tanker linked to Russia's shadow fleet, accused of using false flags and documents. This fleet enables Moscow to bypass Western sanctions and continue crude exports amid environmental and piracy concerns. Ukrainian officials and Belgian authorities call for global actions against this shadow operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 19:16 IST
Seized Russian Tanker Highlights Growing Shadow Fleet Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Belgian authorities have intercepted an oil tanker linked to Russia's clandestine 'shadow fleet,' reportedly sailing under false flags and using falsified documentation. The move is part of broader efforts to enforce Western sanctions imposed on Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine.

Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken announced the vessel, named Ethera and flagged for sanctions by the European Union, was captured with the aid of French Defence forces and is being escorted to the port of Zeebrugge. This action is deepening worries about the shadow fleet's potential to sidestep regulations and pose environmental risks.

This seizure adds to the global call, spearheaded by Ukraine, for unified actions to dismantle Russia's shadow fleet. These ships, often without proper insurance or certifications, pose significant threats to marine ecosystems with their aging structures. The situation elevates concerns about how such fleets could be financing ongoing conflicts, prompting Belgium's determination to enforce compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zimbabwe Cricket Team's Travel Uncertainty Amid Middle East Tensions

Zimbabwe Cricket Team's Travel Uncertainty Amid Middle East Tensions

 India
2
Shockwaves in Dubai: Drones, Missiles, and a New Reality

Shockwaves in Dubai: Drones, Missiles, and a New Reality

 Global
3
Heightened Security at US Consulate Amid Global Protest

Heightened Security at US Consulate Amid Global Protest

 India
4
Urgent Appeal for Evacuation: Indian Citizens Caught in Middle East Conflict

Urgent Appeal for Evacuation: Indian Citizens Caught in Middle East Conflict

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026