Odisha Cyber Police Busts Major Cybercrime Scam in Trading Account Fraud

The Odisha Cyber Police, under the Unified Police District (UPD) Cuttack, has made a significant breakthrough in combating cybercrime by dismantling an online fraud scheme involving a fake 'VIP trading account' scam. The operation led to the arrest of one suspect implicated in the fraudulent activities.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo revealed that the case was initially registered at the Cyber Police Station in Cuttack, following a complaint from a victim in Balasore. The victim was lured by a Telegram link promising VIP trading benefits, subsequently transferring around Rs7.68 lakh through six transactions between November and December 2024. However, the contact from the fraudster ceased, prompting the victim to file a complaint.

In a related operation, Bhadrak police arrested the accused, confiscating items such as numerous cheques, 12 ATM cards, 5 SIM cards, and several mobile phones. Additionally, Rs2.30 lakh was seized. DCP Rishikesh urged citizens to exercise caution with online trading accounts to avoid falling victim to such scams.

The investigation underscores growing cybercrime concerns in the region, with authorities actively urging the public to be vigilant in their online investments. Continuations in the investigation are underway. Meanwhile, in Gujarat, cybercrime units in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara, along with the State Cyber Crime Cell, have successfully resolved 12 notable cases in the past fortnight, involving arrests related to Chinese cyber gangs and digital fraud.

On May 16, 2025, the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch took action against a Chinese-operated cybercrime gang operating out of Cambodia and Nepal, arresting six members. The gang had hacked into ICICI Bank accounts, executing Rs48.85 lakh transactions, and held a victim captive in a Nepal hotel for six days, engaging in schemes like digital arrest, investment fraud, and Telegram task fraud. Notably, over 200 complaints have been lodged against the accused on the NCCRP portal.

Additionally, on May 14, 2025, Surat police arrested Janak Bhalala and Bhavesh Borad for impersonating Mumbai Cyber Crime officials and defrauding a woman of Rs14.94 lakh through digital arrest. Dilip Jagani, involved in seven cyber fraud cases including creating fake documents and scams, was also apprehended. He had worked with Cambodian-Chinese nationals in Nepal to channel funds through bank accounts fraudulently.

(With inputs from agencies.)