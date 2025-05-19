Left Menu

Bengaluru Battles Floods: Political Storms Stir amid Torrential Rain

Intense rainfall in Bengaluru has led to severe waterlogging, drawing concern from Deputy CM DK Shivakumar who assures long-term solutions. Criticism mounts from BJP against the Congress government for infrastructure failure, while residents demand swift civic action as more rain is forecasted by the IMD.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 12:53 IST
Bengaluru Battles Floods: Political Storms Stir amid Torrential Rain
Bengaluru witnesses heavy waterlogging(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru faced significant waterlogging on Sunday following heavy rainfall, prompting Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to express serious concerns. He assured the public of his commitment to resolving these persistent issues with sustainable solutions.

The rainfall has overwhelmed the city's infrastructure, causing flooding in significant areas such as the Silk Board Metro Station, thereby disrupting daily commutes. The notorious traffic congestion has been exacerbated by fallen tree branches and broken-down vehicles.

Criticism from the BJP has intensified, accusing the Congress government of failing to manage the city effectively. Amidst political blame games, residents urge immediate civic action as the India Meteorological Department forecasts further rainfall, issuing a yellow alert for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025