Bengaluru Battles Floods: Political Storms Stir amid Torrential Rain
Intense rainfall in Bengaluru has led to severe waterlogging, drawing concern from Deputy CM DK Shivakumar who assures long-term solutions. Criticism mounts from BJP against the Congress government for infrastructure failure, while residents demand swift civic action as more rain is forecasted by the IMD.
Bengaluru faced significant waterlogging on Sunday following heavy rainfall, prompting Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to express serious concerns. He assured the public of his commitment to resolving these persistent issues with sustainable solutions.
The rainfall has overwhelmed the city's infrastructure, causing flooding in significant areas such as the Silk Board Metro Station, thereby disrupting daily commutes. The notorious traffic congestion has been exacerbated by fallen tree branches and broken-down vehicles.
Criticism from the BJP has intensified, accusing the Congress government of failing to manage the city effectively. Amidst political blame games, residents urge immediate civic action as the India Meteorological Department forecasts further rainfall, issuing a yellow alert for the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
