Global Markets Tumble Amid U.S. Debt Concerns and Tariff Turmoil

Global markets saw volatility after U.S. Treasury yields rose and stock futures slipped on concerns about the nation's growing debt and deficits following Moody's downgrade of its sovereign credit rating.

In both Europe and Asia, shares fell as mixed Chinese economic data indicated struggles, coupled with ongoing U.S. trade tensions and legislative developments potentially adding trillions to U.S. debt.

High-level meetings continue between U.S. and European leaders on trade issues, as market players remain wary of further disruptions from uncertainties in tariffs and fiscal policy.

