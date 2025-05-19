Left Menu

No Tolerance for Underperformance in Himachal's PWD, Says Minister Singh

Himachal Pradesh's PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh warns department officials and contractors against underperformance. Introducing a Performance Index to ensure accountability, Singh emphasizes the need for efficient operation amidst funding challenges. Promotions in the department are conditional on performance, while land issues and legal clearances remain significant hurdles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 15:11 IST
No Tolerance for Underperformance in Himachal's PWD, Says Minister Singh
HP Minister Vikramaditya Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a firm stance against inefficiency, Himachal Pradesh's Public Works Department (PWD) Minister, Vikramaditya Singh, has made it clear that subpar performance will not be tolerated. Announcing the introduction of a Performance Index, he aims to enhance work efficiency and ensure accountability among officials and contractors. This move comes amid continued challenges in output, despite substantial funding.

Singh acknowledged the issues, attributing the department's suboptimal performance to factors like land availability and delays due to the Forest Conservation Act clearances. Highlighting ongoing and potential bottlenecks, he stressed the need for systemic improvement across the department. The Minister vowed action against those who fail to meet expectations, while rewarding high-performers.

Promotions based on performance reflect Singh's commitment to enhancing operational efficiency. He warned that land acquisition hurdles for key projects remain, outlining plans to collaborate with the Panchayati Raj department to tackle this issue. He underscored the importance of local panchayat cooperation to facilitate progress, particularly for rural infrastructural development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025