No Tolerance for Underperformance in Himachal's PWD, Says Minister Singh

In a firm stance against inefficiency, Himachal Pradesh's Public Works Department (PWD) Minister, Vikramaditya Singh, has made it clear that subpar performance will not be tolerated. Announcing the introduction of a Performance Index, he aims to enhance work efficiency and ensure accountability among officials and contractors. This move comes amid continued challenges in output, despite substantial funding.

Singh acknowledged the issues, attributing the department's suboptimal performance to factors like land availability and delays due to the Forest Conservation Act clearances. Highlighting ongoing and potential bottlenecks, he stressed the need for systemic improvement across the department. The Minister vowed action against those who fail to meet expectations, while rewarding high-performers.

Promotions based on performance reflect Singh's commitment to enhancing operational efficiency. He warned that land acquisition hurdles for key projects remain, outlining plans to collaborate with the Panchayati Raj department to tackle this issue. He underscored the importance of local panchayat cooperation to facilitate progress, particularly for rural infrastructural development.

