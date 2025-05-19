Left Menu

Pakistani Spy Network Dismantled: Alleged Espionage in Haryana

Haryana police arrested Tarif from Nuh over charges of espionage for Pakistan. This incident is the second espionage arrest in Nuh in two days. Authorities have accused Tarif, along with others associated with the Pakistani Embassy, of gathering intelligence information and involvement with Pakistani officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 15:15 IST
Pakistani Spy Network Dismantled: Alleged Espionage in Haryana
The arrested individual (Photo/Viral Confession Video screengrab). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Haryana police have apprehended a man in Nuh on allegations of espionage activities for Pakistan. This arrest marks the second such incident in just two days, raising concerns over a potential spy network.

The accused, identified as Tarif from Kangarka village, is linked to two individuals with ties to the Pakistani Embassy. An investigation has been launched, revealing that the intelligence agencies have cracked a complex espionage web.

Tarif reportedly confessed to multiple visits to Pakistan and shared communications with embassy officials, receiving money for sensitive information. The case against him includes charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Official Secrets Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025