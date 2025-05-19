Pakistani Spy Network Dismantled: Alleged Espionage in Haryana

In a significant development, Haryana police have apprehended a man in Nuh on allegations of espionage activities for Pakistan. This arrest marks the second such incident in just two days, raising concerns over a potential spy network.

The accused, identified as Tarif from Kangarka village, is linked to two individuals with ties to the Pakistani Embassy. An investigation has been launched, revealing that the intelligence agencies have cracked a complex espionage web.

Tarif reportedly confessed to multiple visits to Pakistan and shared communications with embassy officials, receiving money for sensitive information. The case against him includes charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Official Secrets Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)