Pakistani Spy Network Dismantled: Alleged Espionage in Haryana
Haryana police arrested Tarif from Nuh over charges of espionage for Pakistan. This incident is the second espionage arrest in Nuh in two days. Authorities have accused Tarif, along with others associated with the Pakistani Embassy, of gathering intelligence information and involvement with Pakistani officials.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Haryana police have apprehended a man in Nuh on allegations of espionage activities for Pakistan. This arrest marks the second such incident in just two days, raising concerns over a potential spy network.
The accused, identified as Tarif from Kangarka village, is linked to two individuals with ties to the Pakistani Embassy. An investigation has been launched, revealing that the intelligence agencies have cracked a complex espionage web.
Tarif reportedly confessed to multiple visits to Pakistan and shared communications with embassy officials, receiving money for sensitive information. The case against him includes charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Official Secrets Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- spy network
- Haryana
- espionage
- Tarif
- Nuh
- police
- embassy
- arrest
- espionage charges
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants: Six Bangladeshi Women Detained
UK police arrest several Iranian men over alleged plot to attack site in London, reports AP.
Delhi Police Uncover Illegal Immigrants Disguised as Transgenders
Delhi Police Crackdown: Bangladeshi Nationals Detained Amid Illegal Immigration Surge
Alleged Police Misconduct Sparks Media Outcry in Madhya Pradesh