Crown Estate and Lendlease Forge Transformative UK Development Partnership
The Crown Estate has partnered with Lendlease to develop homes and innovation hubs in the UK. The agreement, valued at 24 billion pounds, aims to create 26,000 new homes and 10 million square feet of workspace. This venture supports the estate's portfolio growth and development in key areas.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:00 IST
In a significant move for Britain's real estate sector, the Crown Estate has inked a partnership with Australian conglomerate Lendlease.
This collaboration is set to revolutionize the UK's housing and innovation landscape, promising to bring 26,000 new homes and expansive workspaces, including laboratories, to life.
With a staggering gross development value of 24 billion pounds, this venture underlines a firm commitment to innovative and sustainable urban development in the UK.
(With inputs from agencies.)
