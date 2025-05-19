Crown Estate and Lendlease Forge Transformative UK Development Partnership

In a significant move for Britain's real estate sector, the Crown Estate has inked a partnership with Australian conglomerate Lendlease.

This collaboration is set to revolutionize the UK's housing and innovation landscape, promising to bring 26,000 new homes and expansive workspaces, including laboratories, to life.

With a staggering gross development value of 24 billion pounds, this venture underlines a firm commitment to innovative and sustainable urban development in the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)