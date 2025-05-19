Left Menu

India's Unified Front Against Terrorism: Operation Sindoor Highlights

Haryana Minister Anil Vij lauds India's collaborative stance against terrorism represented by Operation Sindoor, highlighting Pakistan's misinformation. Vij stressed the importance of showcasing India's achievements and unity. Congress raised concerns over delegation selections, emphasizing the need for national solidarity. The operation was a response to terror attacks, targeting key groups in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:41 IST
India's Unified Front Against Terrorism: Operation Sindoor Highlights
Haryana Minister Anil Vij (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Monday commended the all-party delegation's efforts to highlight India's strength against terrorism through Operation Sindoor while criticizing Pakistan's false propaganda. Speaking to ANI, Vij underlined the necessity of informing the global community about India's capabilities and exposing Pakistan's deceptive narratives.

Vij drew attention to Pakistan's acknowledgment of airport damage, which they previously denied, as evidence of India's accomplishments. "Pakistan's lies have been exposed. They claimed no damage to their airports, yet tenders have been issued for repairs. This showcases India's strength, which should be communicated globally to reveal the truth about Pakistan," Vij asserted.

Vij also addressed attempts to politicize Operation Sindoor, emphasizing the importance of solidarity. He cited the BJP's Tiranga Yatra, an event conducted in the spirit of nationalism without political branding. "Operation Sindoor cannot be politicized. Our recent Tiranga Yatra exemplified national unity without mentioning the BJP," noted Vij.

Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor targeted terror bases in Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack on April 22, significantly dismantling infrastructure linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed dissatisfaction over the exclusion of their nominated MPs in the all-party delegation for international support building. He criticized the government for partial selection despite Congress's historic operation support, urging unity while lamenting a lack of communication with opposition leaders.

The delegation is tasked with reflecting India's national consensus against terrorism globally, symbolizing the country's firm stance on zero tolerance for terrorist activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025