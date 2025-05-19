India's Unified Front Against Terrorism: Operation Sindoor Highlights

Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Monday commended the all-party delegation's efforts to highlight India's strength against terrorism through Operation Sindoor while criticizing Pakistan's false propaganda. Speaking to ANI, Vij underlined the necessity of informing the global community about India's capabilities and exposing Pakistan's deceptive narratives.

Vij drew attention to Pakistan's acknowledgment of airport damage, which they previously denied, as evidence of India's accomplishments. "Pakistan's lies have been exposed. They claimed no damage to their airports, yet tenders have been issued for repairs. This showcases India's strength, which should be communicated globally to reveal the truth about Pakistan," Vij asserted.

Vij also addressed attempts to politicize Operation Sindoor, emphasizing the importance of solidarity. He cited the BJP's Tiranga Yatra, an event conducted in the spirit of nationalism without political branding. "Operation Sindoor cannot be politicized. Our recent Tiranga Yatra exemplified national unity without mentioning the BJP," noted Vij.

Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor targeted terror bases in Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack on April 22, significantly dismantling infrastructure linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed dissatisfaction over the exclusion of their nominated MPs in the all-party delegation for international support building. He criticized the government for partial selection despite Congress's historic operation support, urging unity while lamenting a lack of communication with opposition leaders.

The delegation is tasked with reflecting India's national consensus against terrorism globally, symbolizing the country's firm stance on zero tolerance for terrorist activities.

