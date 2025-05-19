France's Investment Boom: Macron's Strategic Play at 'Choose France' Summit

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the 'Choose France' business summit is projected to attract €20 billion in new investments, with significant projects in the defense, energy, and industrial sectors. Macron's strategic engagement with international business leaders aims to reshape France's perception as a high-tax, inflexible economy.

Alongside these investments, details of €20 billion in AI projects pledged earlier this year will also be unveiled at the upcoming summit. Macron expressed his vision for France and Europe to become more innovative and competitive. Speaking from a Daimler Buses site, Macron emphasized France's commitment to economic innovation.

Prominent pledges include a €6.4 billion investment from U.S. logistics firm Prologis in data centers and London-based fintech Revolut's €1 billion expansion in France. The summit also showcases commitments from MGX fund and Amazon, with additional investments expected from Less Common Metals and Portuguese tech company Tekever.

(With inputs from agencies.)