Germany Shifts Stance on Nuclear Energy

In a significant policy shift, Germany has signaled its support for nuclear power to be treated equally with renewable energy within EU legislation. The move, confirmed by a French official, marks a change under Chancellor Friedrich Merz, aligning Germany more closely with France.

The two largest economies in the EU have historically been at odds over nuclear energy's role in achieving CO2 emission targets, slowing progress in the bloc's climate strategy. France, heavily reliant on nuclear power, has been its leading advocate, while Germany, which phased out its nuclear plants, viewed it as low-carbon but not renewable.

This development comes after Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron jointly expressed intentions to realign their countries' energy policies. A joint editorial emphasized technological neutrality and non-discriminatory treatment for all low-carbon energies. Europe is witnessing a nuclear revival; Belgium halted its phase-out, and other nations plan to expand nuclear capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)