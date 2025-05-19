Left Menu

Germany Shifts Stance on Nuclear Energy

Germany has changed its stance on nuclear power, aligning with France to support treating it equally with renewable energy in EU legislation. This marks a shift in Germany's energy policy under Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who aims to reset relations with France and enhance EU climate strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:48 IST
In a significant policy shift, Germany has signaled its support for nuclear power to be treated equally with renewable energy within EU legislation. The move, confirmed by a French official, marks a change under Chancellor Friedrich Merz, aligning Germany more closely with France.

The two largest economies in the EU have historically been at odds over nuclear energy's role in achieving CO2 emission targets, slowing progress in the bloc's climate strategy. France, heavily reliant on nuclear power, has been its leading advocate, while Germany, which phased out its nuclear plants, viewed it as low-carbon but not renewable.

This development comes after Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron jointly expressed intentions to realign their countries' energy policies. A joint editorial emphasized technological neutrality and non-discriminatory treatment for all low-carbon energies. Europe is witnessing a nuclear revival; Belgium halted its phase-out, and other nations plan to expand nuclear capabilities.

