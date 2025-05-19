Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan: Center and States Unite to Uplift Farmers

In a major stride toward transforming the agricultural landscape of India, Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers Welfare, and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, held a virtual interaction with Agriculture Ministers from various states today. The meeting, conducted from Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi, focused on strategic preparations for the ambitious nationwide campaign titled ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’, which is set to run from May 29 to June 12, 2025.

A Unified Vision for Agricultural Progress

In his address, Shri Chouhan underscored the importance of collective action and urged state governments to actively participate in the campaign. The goal is to ensure maximum outreach to farmers and enhance the adoption of modern agricultural innovations and technologies. "This is our land, our soil, and our farmers," he passionately stated, reiterating that the mission is to make agriculture more profitable, resilient, and sustainable.

He lauded the states for their contributions to what he described as a year of record-breaking agricultural output, particularly in the production of rice, maize, pulses, and oilseeds. The Minister congratulated all state governments and their agriculture departments for their continued dedication, which he acknowledged as central to this success.

Bridging Research and Reality: 'Lab to Land'

Positioned as a transformative movement, the ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ is closely aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Lab to Land’ vision. Shri Chouhan highlighted the campaign’s innovative framework designed to bridge the often-cited gap between scientific research and the real-world challenges farmers face.

Under this campaign, 2,170 multidisciplinary teams of scientists from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and affiliated institutions will be deployed to villages across the country. These experts will conduct hands-on training programs, offer technical advice, and engage in two-way dialogues with local farmers. While scientists will share advancements and techniques, they will also gather grassroots insights to inform future research and develop customized, region-specific solutions.

Driving Forces Behind the Campaign

The campaign is a collaborative effort of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and ICAR. It aims to enhance agricultural productivity, ensure food security, and support the production of nutritious crops, including fruits and vegetables. Shri Chouhan emphasized that agriculture is the backbone of the Indian economy, supporting nearly 50% of the nation’s population, and deserves concerted attention and innovative policy interventions.

Strategic Goals and National Spirit

The Minister stressed that while the record yield is commendable, it is only the beginning. He called for enhanced coordination among central and state institutions, universities, and research bodies to unlock greater achievements in Indian farming. “Working in a coordinated and unified manner can create miracles in farming,” he asserted.

The campaign also marks a symbolic yet practical move toward building a “Developed Agriculture for a Developed India.” Shri Chouhan appealed to all states to embrace the ethos of “One Nation, One Agriculture, One Team”, fostering unity and shared responsibility in achieving agricultural excellence ahead of the Kharif sowing season.

Senior Officials in Attendance

The virtual interaction was attended by key figures in the agricultural domain, including Shri Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, and Dr. M.L. Jat, Secretary of the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and Director General of ICAR. They, along with other senior officials, extended their support and outlined strategies to facilitate the campaign’s seamless implementation.

Looking Ahead

With India's agricultural sector standing at a pivotal moment, the ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ represents a bold and timely initiative. It promises to empower farmers, elevate technological integration, and position India as a global leader in sustainable agriculture. The call to action is clear: unite resources, innovate practices, and march collectively toward a prosperous and food-secure future.