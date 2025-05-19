Power Ministry Harnesses Gas Plants for Summer Demand Surge

In a strategic move to cope with surging electricity demand, the Ministry of Power is set to activate unutilized gas-based power plants. This decision comes in response to an anticipated 277 GW peak demand this summer.

Previously, peak power demand hit a record 250 GW in May 2024, with recorded supply reaching 231 GW by mid-May. With temperatures soaring as projected by the Indian Meteorological Department, the ministry emphasizes the critical need for optimal power generation.

The ministry has leveraged Section 11 of the Electricity Act, mandating continuous operation of gas-based and coal-based power plants during key periods. GRID INDIA will provide advanced notice to generating stations, enhancing preparedness against potential power shortages amidst rising economic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)