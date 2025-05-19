Power Ministry Harnesses Gas Plants for Summer Demand Surge
To address rising electricity demand this summer, India's power ministry will utilize unutilized gas-based generation capacities. Amid projections of demand peaking at 277 GW, the ministry has mandated maximization of gas plant operations to ensure uninterrupted supply and grid stability, particularly during non-solar periods.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move to cope with surging electricity demand, the Ministry of Power is set to activate unutilized gas-based power plants. This decision comes in response to an anticipated 277 GW peak demand this summer.
Previously, peak power demand hit a record 250 GW in May 2024, with recorded supply reaching 231 GW by mid-May. With temperatures soaring as projected by the Indian Meteorological Department, the ministry emphasizes the critical need for optimal power generation.
The ministry has leveraged Section 11 of the Electricity Act, mandating continuous operation of gas-based and coal-based power plants during key periods. GRID INDIA will provide advanced notice to generating stations, enhancing preparedness against potential power shortages amidst rising economic activity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- power
- ministry
- electricity
- demand
- gas-based
- generation
- grid
- peak
- temperature
- resources
ALSO READ
Revamping Europe’s Power Grid to Prevent Future Blackouts
Oscar Piastri Triumphs in Miami, Griddy Goes Viral
Europe's Power Grid Crisis: A Call for Massive Investments
Empowering a Digital Generation: The Caribbean’s Journey Toward Inclusive Growth
UK National Wealth Fund Powers Up Scottish Grid Upgrades