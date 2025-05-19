Left Menu

Power Ministry Harnesses Gas Plants for Summer Demand Surge

To address rising electricity demand this summer, India's power ministry will utilize unutilized gas-based generation capacities. Amid projections of demand peaking at 277 GW, the ministry has mandated maximization of gas plant operations to ensure uninterrupted supply and grid stability, particularly during non-solar periods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:39 IST
Power Ministry Harnesses Gas Plants for Summer Demand Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to cope with surging electricity demand, the Ministry of Power is set to activate unutilized gas-based power plants. This decision comes in response to an anticipated 277 GW peak demand this summer.

Previously, peak power demand hit a record 250 GW in May 2024, with recorded supply reaching 231 GW by mid-May. With temperatures soaring as projected by the Indian Meteorological Department, the ministry emphasizes the critical need for optimal power generation.

The ministry has leveraged Section 11 of the Electricity Act, mandating continuous operation of gas-based and coal-based power plants during key periods. GRID INDIA will provide advanced notice to generating stations, enhancing preparedness against potential power shortages amidst rising economic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025