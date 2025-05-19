Nippon Steel Places $14 Billion Bet on U.S. Steel in High-Stakes Merger

Nippon Steel's ambitious $14 billion investment in U.S. Steel hinges on approval from the Trump administration, which is currently reviewing the merger on national security grounds. This hefty financial commitment includes $11 billion for infrastructure upgrades and up to $4 billion for a new steel mill.

The merger has faced resistance, previously blocked by President Biden due to concerns over national security. However, Nippon Steel is hopeful Trump's administration will find the enhanced investment appealing enough to approve the deal, especially given strategic interests.

Both Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel have upped their pledges, including maintaining U.S. Steel's headquarters in Pennsylvania, to overcome obstacles and U.S. Steel shares have seen a slight rise following these developments.

